July 29, 2019: Some Random Thoughts on Politics and Other Trivialities

I know he is a long-time reader of this space and should he be doing so this week, I want Sen. Johnny Isakson to know he is in our prayers (assuming mine gets past the ceiling.) The senator is currently rehabbing after a fall at his residence in Washington, breaking four ribs. In the current dysfunctional political environment where each side is trying to out-scream the other, Johnny Isakson is one of the few sane voices in Washington and one of the most respected. Also, the Woman Who Shares My Name loves him better than apple dumplings. You say something negative about her friend and she will put a skillet against your skull. Don’t even think about it. Get well soon, senator. . . .

Attorney David Ralston, who moonlights as Georgia Speaker of the House, finally disposed of the last of several controversial cases in which he has been involved. This one in Union County. After six years and some eight case delays, his client took a negotiated plea of two counts of felony sexual battery on a minor, allowing. him to avoid prison and return home to Ohio. While a 1905 state law allows legislators to put off court dates if they notify a judge that their lawmaker duties required them to be elsewhere, Ralston interprets “legislative duties” to include campaigning and fundraising. Political fundraising is a legitimate reason to delay court dates? The Speaker told an Augusta newspaper he will think about stopping that “if George Soros will promise that he will not send any more money into Georgia.” Interpretation: To all you little people out there awaiting justice, go pound a rock. . . .

And then there is state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, a black woman who claims a white man told her to “go back where she came from” after she appeared in the grocery express checkout line with more items than permitted. The man, who says he is Cuban and a Democrat, denies her charge but does admits he did call her a word that rhymes with ditch. Of course, she whipped out the race care and says maybe he didn’t say go back to where she came from, but he meant it. I am willing to bet the farm this has less to do with race and more to do with the fact that she is a legislator who thinks she is too important to follow the rules. . . .

I have scant regard for actors and professional athletes who opine on issues about which they know little, but I give high marks to comedian (although I have never found him that funny) Jon Stewart. He took a public two-by-four to Congress, publicly embarrassing them over their foot-dragging in passing a law to aid the first responders suffering the after-effects of the 9-11 attacks, including cancer and respiratory illness. Remember a bunch of frightened senators holding hands and singing, “God Bless America” the afternoon of the attacks? How soon they forget. . . .

Don’t consider this a scientific sample but I have been making speeches around the state and have come to the conclusion that most Georgians (a) don’t give a rat’s fanny about the Mueller report, (b) think Donald Trump’s over-the-top tweets are undignified, unpresidential and unnecessary and (c) don’t trust the media. I suspect they reflect the feelings of most Americans. . . .

Speaking of the Mueller report, during the recent televised hearings I held my breath when it came time for Georgia Cong. Hank Johnson, of DeKalb County, to ask a question. This is the same guy when told in a Congressional hearing some years ago that 8,000 Marines were going to be stationed on Guam, expressed concern that adding that many Marines and their families to the island might cause Guam to “tip over and capsize.” . . . .

Finally, Clint Eastwood is working on a movie about Richard Jewell, the ill-fated guard falsely accused of being the Olympic Park bomber by a frenzied mob of media hounds more interested in scooping each another than in accuracy. Since I was a managing director of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and involved in that sorry episode, I am assuming Brad Pitt will play me. As for the local Atlanta reporters at that time, I would suggest the Seven Dwarfs, although Dopey might find that beneath his dignity.

